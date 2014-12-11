Scandrick on schooling kid: Got to work on your craft

"You've got to work your craft," Scandrick said. "You've got to work your stuff. I might need it in a different 'Madden' game. I need to know how to do it. Sometimes you might be playing an intense Madden game and you might need to steal a possession. Sometimes you might not be able to stop the other team or it might be hard for you to score points, so I had to see if I still had my onside kick.