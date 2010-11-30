Scandal aside, Broncos can't be so wishy-washy with McDaniels

For example, a coach might send in two plays, then based on the defensive front and the coverage, the quarterback will change the call. The actual game plan determines the play that will be called, based on formations and prior tendencies. Today most everything with regard to calls are based on the quarterback, or the defensive signal-caller will just yell his call and tag it with "check with me." The statement alerts either side of the ball to listen for instructions on what the actual call will be, predicated by the game plan.