Saunders, Jackson can push Campbell to the next level

Given the vast knowledge and expertise of the Raiders' offensive architects, Campbell should post big numbers in his second season at the helm in Oakland. For one of the few times in his career, he gets to play in the same scheme for the second straight year, which allows him to build upon the momentum he created at the end of the season. During the Raiders' final five games, Campbell completed 64.7 percent of his passes with six touchdowns and only two interceptions for an impressive 94.6 passer rating.