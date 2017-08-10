Around the NFL

Saunders: Duke to be Browns' 'queen on chess board'

Published: Aug 10, 2017 at 03:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

When the Browns staged their intrasquad scrimmage last Friday in Cleveland, Duke Johnson was seen manning a role he plans to play plenty of this season: The slot.

Receivers coach Al Saunders likes what he sees so far from the team's versatile third-year running back.

"He catches the ball as well as any receiver that we have," Saunders said, per The Plain Dealer. "He has a gifted talent as a pass-catcher."

Saunders went on to compare Johnson's skill set to Hall of Famer he coached up close in St. Louis at the turn of the century.

"I've been fortunate in my career to have guys like Duke Johnson that have not only great running skills, but also skills as a receiver and skills as a player-in-space," Saunders said. "I saw the other night [at the Hall of Fame festivities] a guy that comes to mind by the name of Marshall Faulk ... running backs who had multiple skills and were able to catch the football."

Said Saunders: "They're like the queen on the chess board. They can move to every spot. They can do everything and they give you an advantage when it comes to personnel matchups."

Johnson has come nowhere close to mimicking Faulk's epic heroics in Cleveland. Still, his 114 catches over the past two seasons are third among NFL runners and the former Miami star has produced his share of flashy plays.

The Browns under Hue Jackson plan to pound the ball with Isaiah Crowell ruling the roost on early downs. Expect to see Johnson double up in the backfield for carries, while also shifting out wide and into the slot to create matchup headaches.

The positive for Cleveland is a rebuilt line that potentially could be one of the AFC's best. The concern is zero proof that a franchise quarterback rests on the roster, an ugly dynamic that has held Johnson and the rest of this team's skill-position players behind for years.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots TE Hunter Henry returns to play Chargers after 'bittersweet' departure

After seven games with the Patriots, Hunter Henry is heading back for a Southern California homecoming Sunday to face the Chargers, who Henry played for his first five seasons.
news

NFL teams can now interview head coaching candidates during last two weeks of season

Teams are now allowed to interview a candidate for a head coach position during the final two weeks of the regular season with the consent of the employer club. The interview can be virtual, and once the employing team gives consent, the candidate will be able to interview for any open head coach role.
news

Week 8 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Official injury report for all games for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Texans trading former Pro Bowl RB Mark Ingram back to Saints

Mark Ingram is headed back to his original NFL home. The Texans are trading the veteran running back to the Saints, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report. Ingram spent the first eight years of his career in the Big Easy.
news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt (shoulder) out Thursday vs. Packers

J.J. Watt is out of Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers due to a shoulder injury, the team announced. 
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on trade rumors: 'I don't not feel wanted'

Last week, Dolphins HC Brian Flores was the one saddled with the responsibility of dispelling rumors involving Miami's purported interest in Texans QB ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿. This week, it was ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿'s turn to answer questions about his uncertain future with the Dolphins.
news

Teddy Bridgewater on 3-4 Broncos: 'It's not time to panic, but it almost is'

Despite Denver's recent struggles, which includes an offense that's scored just 16 points per game and a defense allowing 25.3 points per game since Week 3, Teddy Bridgewater﻿ says there is no panic in the locker room.
news

Raiders owner Mark Davis frustrated over when he learned of Jon Gruden emails

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis expressed his displeasure Wednesday with the timing of when he learned of Jon Gruden's emails, which led to Gruden's resignation as head coach Oct. 11.
news

Robert Saleh: QB Mike White to start vs. Bengals, Joe Flacco won't join Jets until Friday

The Jets' trade acquisition of quarterback ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ won't keep Mike White from making his first career start. Coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that White, who relieved injured starter Zach Wilson last week, will start against the Bengals on Sunday.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) limited in practice as evaluation progresses

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is progressing from a calf injury sustained in Week 6. Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Wednesday Prescott would participate in individual drills and be evaluated from there.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield: Shoulder surgery not a certainty, playing Sunday a possibility

Nobody can say ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ isn't optimistic. On Wednesday, the Browns QB left two doors open regarding his shoulder injury: one to potentially play this Sunday, and another in suggesting that surgery might not be necessary.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Oct. 27

﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ is back on the practice field. The Buccaneers TE was spotted Wednesday during the portion open to the media, marking his first action since suffering fractured ribs in Week 3. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW