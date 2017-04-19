Sashi Brown on Osweiler: 'We expect Brock to be here'

We don't know what round -- or who it will be -- but it's happening. Guaranteed.
That means competition for second-year passer Cody Kessler. It would also signal the end of the road for Brock Osweiler, the former Texans starter who was acquired through an unusual trade with Houston this offseason -- right?
Well, not according to executive VP of football operations Sashi Brown.
"We expect Brock to be here. He's in, done a good job, coming in the first couple days. Positive young man," Brown said Wednesday during the team's pre-draft news conference. "He's got some ability and talent and we look forward to him trying to establish himself here and have a chance to compete to be the starting quarterback."
Osweiler was obtained by the Browns for one reason: To net Houston's second-round pick in 2018 in exchange for taking on the quarterback's unruly $16 million guaranteed salary.
This isn't a player the Browns scouted and desired -- no matter what they say. Still, there is a scenario where Cleveland doesn't wind up with the quarterback they want in the draft. If they enter May without a new hope under center, a closer look at Osweiler wouldn't kill anyone.
But if the Browns do land their man in the draft -- a distinct possibility considering they own the No. 12 pick and a boatload of additional ammunition -- pretty words about Osweiler won't amount to much. He was never in their plans to begin with.