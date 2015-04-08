Sarah Thomas blazes trail as NFL's first full-time female official

Thomas first came to the league's attention in 2006, when an officiating scout -- just like a player scout, except he is looking for future officials -- spotted Thomas working a high school state championship game in Mississippi. At that time, Thomas was thinking that her officiating career might be coming to an end because her life -- with a husband and two young children (there is now a third) -- was too busy. But when the scout called her after the game and asked if she was interested in taking the next officiating step, she said yes without hesitation. That scout put her in touch with Gerry Austin, a former NFL official who is Conference USA's officiating coordinator. When Austin hired her, he used Thomas' initials at first -- because Austin hadn't yet told the conference commissioner that he had just hired a female official. Once the announcement was made public, Thomas later learned, four women applied for officiating jobs that afternoon, something no woman had done before.