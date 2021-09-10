Saquon Barkley trending toward playing vs. Broncos, has 'one more hurdle' to clear

Saquon Barkley continues to trend toward playing in the New York Giants' season opener versus the Denver Broncos.

Coach Joe Judge indicated it's looking good for the running back for Week 1. Judge added Barkley has "one more hurdle" to clear today, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. If Barkley doesn't suffer a setback in Friday's practice, he'll be cleared to play.

Barkley has been listed as a limited participant in practices this week.

The shifty dual-threat running back missed the bulk of the 2020 season after tearing his ACL in Week 2. The Giants and Barkley played it cautiously throughout the offseason, treading lightly on declaring him ready for the 2021 season opener.

Recent weeks, however, have brought optimism that the star back would be able to play against the Broncos.

Barring a setback today, Barkley will be on the field Sunday. The Giants could still ease him back in, limiting his reps in the first week depending on how he feels come game day.