Saquon Barkley ready for full workload in Week 1

Published: Sep 03, 2018 at 05:40 AM
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) appears on track to see plenty of action in Week 1.

Barkley, who has been nursing a hamstring injury, said he's "definitely ready for a full workload" in Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to the Giants' official Twitter account.

The Giants have a week of practice coming up and the key start day for monitoring purposes is Wednesday, which is when official injury reports with practice designations become available.

How much work the Giants put Barkley through in practice leading to Sunday's game will go a long way in determining whether he is ready for a full workload.

