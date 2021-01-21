Saquon Barkley planning to rehab with Odell Beckham during offseason

Former teammates ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ and ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ are each rehabbing from ACL injuries this offseason. At some point, they'll get together to rehab and train together.

The New York Giants running back told Jordan Raanan of ESPN that the duo usually gets together during the offseason. This time around, it will be to take steps forward in their respective returns from injury.

"Only thing I do know that I have planned for sure, I'm definitely going to link up with [Odell]," Barkley said. "Obviously, Odell tore his knee a little too. I think we both need just being there. We're really good friends. Competing with each other and pushing each other will also be good too. That's the only thing I know for certain I will do. Everything else is up in the air."

Added Barkley: "But obviously we both wouldn't want to go through this, I guess you would say, but I think it's very important that since we are really close and we know each other so well and we are two competitors and we think we can really help each other, I do think it's important to really link up. But at the same time, we both have to come in with the mindset of getting 1 percent better each day. That's what we have to get from each other. Any way you can get it."

Barkley underwent Surgery on Oct. 30, while OBJ had his knee repaired on Nov. 10, so the timelines aren't that far off.

The RB would like to invite other players who suffered similar injuries to create a group atmosphere to push one another.