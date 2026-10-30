Saquon Barkley on the trade block? What an Eagles sell-off could look like

PHILADELPHIA -- Back in training camp, long before a five-game losing streak, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman outlined the strategy that helped produce the franchise's most successful era: draft, develop and re-sign.

"I would say to our fans, if you're wearing a jersey with some of those guys with those names on the back, we fully intend for those guys to be here on the long term," Roseman said.

Now, as the Nov. 10 trade deadline nears, Roseman must decide how many of those names still fit.

Fourteen of the Eagles' 22 starters in Super Bowl LIX were homegrown: 13 draft picks and undrafted safety Reed Blankenship. Their use of prorated option bonuses helped keep that core together while creating room for additions such as Saquon Barkley. But that strategy forces Roseman to weigh carrying a player and his future option charges against offloading them to a willing team.

The Eagles won that Super Bowl with 25.5 percent of their cap allocated to players no longer on the roster. That figure is 27.4 percent in 2026, but the Eagles aren't fielding a Super Bowl contender. Lane Johnson has retired, Jalen Hurts is out for the season, and other highly paid players are injured or underperforming.

Roseman can retain players such as Landon Dickerson and pay their future option bonuses, or trade them and shift those obligations to another team, freeing up resources to reshape the roster.

The Athletic's Daniel Popper and Brooks Kubena break down which Eagles could be on the trade block -- and the costs and benefits for Philadelphia and any acquiring team.

Saquon Barkley

Current contract: Signed through 2028 on a two-year, $41.2 million extension.

Projected return: Third-round pick, plus a late Day 3 sweetener

2027 dead money if traded: $26.5 million

Trade comparison: RB Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. The trade package was a second, third, fourth and fifth. McCaffrey was 26 when that trade happened. Barkley turns 30 in February. But they are in the same tier as backs in terms of quality and production.

Buyer's perspective: A running back who is approaching 30 is risky, even one as good as Barkley, who has dealt with injuries this season. His production may have peaked in 2024, during his 2,000-yard season. Still, Barkley's contract mitigates some of the risk for a potential buyer. He only has $2.5 million guaranteed in 2027. A buyer could view Barkley as a rental for the rest of this year, then cut him in the offseason before his option bonus is due Sept. 1. If Barkley is healthy, he could be a difference-maker for a contender that needs backfield help. The Vikings are one possible team.

Seller's perspective: Trading Barkley guts the locker room of its most (available) influential voice on offense. That's worth considering for a team trying to identify its next generation of leaders. However, Barkley is battling the health challenges he wanted to defy at age 29. Barkley's stinger, hamstring and back injuries raise red flags. If the Eagles trade Barkley, they can avoid $52.4 million tied up in future option bonuses. Do the Eagles think Barkley's production in 2027 and 2028 will be more valuable than the investments they could make otherwise?

Dallas Goedert

Current contract: Playing on a one-year, $7 million deal

Projected return: Fifth-round pick

2027 dead money if traded: $18.3 million

Trade comparison: TE Zach Ertz from the Eagles to the Arizona Cardinals in 2021. The Cardinals sent a fifth-round pick and cornerback Tay Gowan.

Buyer's perspective: Goedert is on an expiring deal and remains impactful in the passing game. Two attractive factors on the trade market: Goedert would also be quite cheap for the remainder of this season. Most of his contract is tied up in signing bonus that will accelerate as dead money on the Eagles' 2027 cap. A trading team would take on $1.63 million if it traded for Goedert on deadline day, slightly more if the deal happened earlier. One hangup: Tight end isn't a huge need for potential buyers. The Vikings could use a tight end, but they would likely look for more blocking upside. The Seahawks are a possible tight end team, but they already used future capital to land guard Quenton Nelson. The Browns need more depth behind Harold Fannin Jr. They could be a fit.

Seller's perspective: The Eagles explored trading Goedert before the 2025 season, but his 2021 four-year, $57 million extension proved too pricey for other teams. Goedert's current one-year deal is much more digestible. The Eagles could call it a win if they finally extract trade capital from this situation. Such a trade would deprive the Eagles of their only true all-around threat at tight end. Of course, that's not as immediate a concern in a lost season. A rationalization: The Eagles gain assets in a trade, another team gets a productive one-year rental, and the Eagles revisit signing Goedert again in the offseason as they search for long-term answers.

Zack Baun

Current contract: Signed through 2027 on a three-year, $51 million extension

Projected return: Third-round pick

2027 dead money if traded: $22.5 million

Trade comparison: LB Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens in 2022. The Ravens sent LB A.J. Klein, a second and a fifth. Smith was 25 when the Bears traded him to the Ravens. But he was on a rookie deal then. So there are throughlines in terms of player quality and low financial stakes.

Buyer's perspective: Like most Eagles on long-term contracts, Baun would be cheap in a trade scenario because most of his contract is tied up in bonuses. An acquiring team would take on less than $1 million in cap charges for the remainder of this season. This could also be a rental scenario, as Baun has no guaranteed money beyond this season. Baun turns 30 in December, and he remains one of the league's best off-ball linebackers. The Cowboys and Bengals need linebacker help.

Seller's perspective: Baun and Barkley are in similar situations. By trading Baun, the Eagles can avoid $27.2 million tied up in future option bonuses. But that would also deprive a young defense of an established leader still playing at a Pro Bowl level at 29. So, let's say it's the upcoming offseason. Do the Eagles extend Baun? Do they let 2027 play out and possibly pick up a 2029 compensatory pick? Now, let's say it's the 2027 season. It's hard to say the Eagles won't miss Baun when Jihaad Campbell is currently splitting reps with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. On one hand: The Eagles free up cash by trading Baun. On the other hand: Don't teams save up cash for players like Baun?

Moro Ojomo

Current contract: Final year of a four-year, $3.9 million rookie deal he signed as a 2023 seventh-round draft pick

Projected return: Second-round pick and a fifth-round pick

2027 dead money if traded: N/A

Trade comparison: Leonard Williams from the New York Jets to the New York Giants in 2019. The Giants sent the Jets a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick.

Buyer's perspective: Teams are interested in Ojomo because the Eagles have invested elsewhere on the defensive line. Ojomo could become a free agent soon, so teams like the Giants, Packers and Vikings may offer draft capital at the deadline.

Seller's perspective: Ojomo seems to be on the Milton Williams track. The Eagles got above-value play from Williams on a rookie contract, then earned a 2026 third-round compensatory pick after Williams signed a four-year, $104 million deal with the New England Patriots. But any compensatory pick the Eagles gain from a similar scenario with Ojomo wouldn't arrive until the 2028 draft. Do the Eagles need help sooner? The answer becomes pretty easy if what a team offers in the 2027 draft for Ojomo matches the value the Eagles think they'd get later.

Landon Dickerson

Current contract: Signed through 2028 on a four-year, $84 million extension.

Projected return: Eagles receive a fifth-round pick and send a seventh-round pick

2027 dead money if traded: $26.2 million

Trade comp: Shaq Mason from the Patriots to the Buccaneers for a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Buyer's perspective: Dickerson's recent knee injuries -- meniscus surgery in 2025 and a bone bruise in 2026 -- are a major concern for any acquiring team. A buyer would make this trade to shore up its starting offensive line. That obviously wouldn't happen if Dickerson cannot stay on the field or if an injury hurts his play. Dickerson is still a very capable player when he's close to healthy. The injuries, though, would likely impact a potential return.

Seller's perspective: The Eagles made Dickerson the NFL's highest-paid guard in history in 2024. The $52.4 million in future option bonuses the Eagles would avoid by trading Dickerson ties with Barkley for the biggest future cash savings among these players. Dickerson's return from injured reserve emphasized his consistent messaging to the Eagles (and the rest of the NFL) that he still intends to play. Do the Eagles still view Dickerson the same way? Has the position's value for the Eagles changed under their new zone-blocking scheme (if they stick with it beyond this season)?

Riq Woolen

Current contract: Playing on a one-year, $12 million deal, worth up to $15 million deal

Projected return: Eagles receive a fifth-round pick and send a sixth-round pick

2027 dead money if traded: $8.6 million

Trade comparison: Titans sent Roger McCreary and a sixth-round pick to the Rams for a fifth-round pick.

Buyer's perspective: Despite a poor game against Dallas, Woolen's rare size-speed profile makes him a target for teams needing corner help, such as the Bills and Lions. He's a rental for the rest of the season.

Seller's perspective: With the season lost, the Eagles should seek immediate value for Woolen and could revisit him in the offseason if needed.

Tyler Steen

Current contract: Final year of a four-year, $5.75 million rookie deal he signed as a 2023 third-round draft pick

Projected return: Fourth-round pick

2027 dead money if traded: N/A

Trade comparison: Vikings traded Ezra Cleveland to the Jaguars for a sixth-round pick in 2023.

Buyer's perspective: It's hard to find a direct comp for a Steen deal. Teams don't really trade functional starting guards on rookie deals. We started with the Cleveland deal. The Eagles would get a better return because Steen is better than Cleveland was at that stage. Steen is a functional starting guard. The Vikings are a team to watch here if the Eagles are truly open to moving Steen.

Seller's perspective: Steen is the Eagles' best interior lineman this season. Entering the 2026 season, the Eagles seemed poised to let Steen walk in the upcoming offseason. (See: Mekhi Becton; the Eagles received a 2026 fifth-round comp pick.) But the Eagles cleared $44.25 million in future option bonuses when they traded former center Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens. With center Drew Kendall under a rookie contract through 2028, the Eagles could roll over the Jurgens cash savings into an extension for Steen. Willie Lampkin could be the team's stopgap right guard in 2027. Trading Steen kickstarts that plan while bringing in assets.

Nolan Smith

Current contract: Final year of a four-year, $11.9 million rookie deal he signed as a 2023 first-round draft pick; the Eagles picked up Smith's $13.75 million fifth-year option for the 2027 season

Projected return: Third-round pick

2027 dead money if traded: $1 million

Trade comparison: Jaelan Phillips from Miami Dolphins to Eagles in 2025.

Buyer's perspective: Smith would be a multi-year commitment for a potential buyer. His fifth-year option for 2027 is fully guaranteed. We haven't seen an edge rusher traded this season. Several teams could use some help at that position, including the 49ers, Browns and Patriots. The Bears also needed defensive front talent, but they traded two firsts for Jeffrey Simmons. Smith had a career year in 2025, with a pressure rate close to 16 percent, according to TruMedia. That rate has waned to 9.3 percent this season. Smith's best trait is his physicality as a run defender. He could be a fit with Mike Vrabel in New England.

Seller's perspective: Smith is the Eagles' most productive edge rusher this season. He's also on pace to account for a career-high 62 percent of the defense's snaps -- meeting the team's desire for the oft-injured Smith to be more available. Given the Eagles' struggles to build an effective pass rush this season, the Team would consider retaining Smith to keep its options open. Smith's and Jalyx Hunt's rookie contracts are scheduled to expire after the 2027 season. The Eagles still haven't seen what impact a healthy stretch for Jonathan Greenard has on their defensive front. Ahead of this year's trade deadline, the Eagles may move only for an offer they can't refuse.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.