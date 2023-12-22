Around the NFL

Saquon Barkley on Giants' struggles vs. Eagles: 'I don't think that sits well in anybody's stomach'

Published: Dec 22, 2023 at 09:17 AM
Kevin Patra

Ahead of a Christmas Day tilt, the New York Giants have lost their last four games versus the Philadelphia Eagles, including going 0-3 last season.

Big Blue has been particularly pitiful in Philly, losing 10 straight road games to the Eagles. The last time New York won in Philadelphia, Chip Kelly patrolled the Eagles sideline (Week 8, 2013).

Last year's three losses included two blowouts, one coming in a 38-7 loss in the Divisional Round.

"I don't think that sits well in anybody's stomach," running back Saquon Barkley said Thursday, via the Associated Press. "I don't think that sits well if you've been here for a long time, especially the guys that have been here the longest, (Sterling) Shep(ard), myself. We hate saying that we hate answering the questions, 'How would it feel to win in Philly?' or to not beat Philly. We're sick and tired of it."

The Giants saw their three-game win streak snapped last Sunday, getting shellacked on the road by New Orleans. Barkley had just 14 yards on nine carries in Week 15. Big Blue must get more out of their dynamic back to pull off the road win. Barkley has 40 or fewer rushing yards in each of his last three regular-season games versus Philly.

The Eagles aren't playing well right now amid a three-game losing streak, their longest skid since Weeks 2-4, 2021. Barkley doesn't believe Philly's previous performances will have a bearing on Monday's game.

"No matter what happened in the last three games, they are still a great team, they are one of the best teams in the NFL," Barkley said. "You know the environment is going to be -- it's going to be a tough game and I said if we want to come out with a win, we've got to play our best ball."

The Eagles are looking at the Giants as a get-right game as they attempt to secure the NFC East title down the stretch. For a 5-win Big Blue squad, keeping a division foe down would be a nice consolation prize for a season all but lost (2% chance of making the playoffs with a win).

