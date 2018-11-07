Around the NFL

Saquon Barkley: I want to be better than Todd Gurley

Published: Nov 07, 2018 at 02:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

If New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley had a vote, there's little doubt on the player he would select as the NFL's MVP.

Barkley, who addressed the media Tuesday, was asked about having the opportunity to absorb information from recently signed guard Jamon Brown, who played for the Los Angeles Rams until a little over a week ago.

And it didn't take long for Barkley to shower compliments on a player Brown previously blocked for: Rams running back Todd Gurley.

"I definitely can learn a lot from a guy who blocked for probably at the end of today, the MVP of the league, in my opinion," Barkley told reporters, via the Giants' official website. "I watch film of Todd Gurley, I love the way he plays. He's an all-purpose back, a threat any time he touches the ball. He runs physical, running great in between the tackles."

Gurley enters Week 10 leading the league in rushing attempts (182), yards rushing (868) and touchdowns on the ground (12). A versatile weapon out of the backfield, Gurley also has 37 catches for 362 yards and four more touchdowns, while pacing the Rams' potent offensive attack.

The numbers represent a strong argument for Gurley to take home the MVP award when considering his contributions to the Rams' 8-1 record.

Meanwhile, Barkley, the second overall pick of the 2018 draft, remains one of the lone bright spots in the Giants' dismal season.

Despite playing behind a shaky offensive line, Gurley ranks 11th in the league in rushing with 519 yards and has proven to be a versatile weapon with 497 yards receiving on 58 catches. Barkley, who has seven total touchdowns on the season, is also a top candidate for the Rookie of the Year award.

But in a league where professionals often seek self-improvement, the opportunity for Barkley to absorb information from Brown on what makes Gurley special won't be neglected.

"That's someone that I'd be wrong if I don't go and pick his brain and go ask that guy what he sees that Todd did or ask him what makes Todd exceptional and the reason why he is player that he is today," Barkley said. "That's something that I want to learn from him because I want to compete.

"I want to be better than Todd one day. I know he's got the same mindset. All the running backs got the same mindset in the league, and that's just the way it operates in this league, just how it operates as competitors."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Lions WR Josh Reynolds on critical drops in loss to 49ers: '(Expletive) happens, man'

Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds faced the music this week after dropping to passes in a pair key situations in Sunday's NFC Championship Game loss to the 49ers. 
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: Kicker Justin Tucker trying to 'get under our skin' with pregame setup

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker dismissed the pregame scuttlebutt with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes, however, has a different view saying Tucker "does that to get under our skin."
news

Duke Tobin says Bengals 'want Tee Higgins back' but 'we'll see what happens' 

During last year's NFL Scouting Combine, Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel, Duke Tobin, declared teams should "go find your own" Tee Higgins. A year later, he could be preparing to find his own Higgins replacement.
news

Texans OC Bobby Slowik, QBs coach Jerrod Johnson staying in Houston after taking interviews

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson are staying with the team for the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday, per sources.
news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones 'all in' on 2024 season: 'Let's don't discount hanging around the rim'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones met with reporters on Tuesday from the Reese's Senior Bowl and discussed how his franchise will be "all in" on the 2024 season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bills promote LB coach Bobby Babich to defensive coordinator

Bills LBs coach Bobby Babich is being promoted as the team's new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Lions OC Ben Johnson informs Commanders, Seahawks he's staying in Detroit

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will remain in Detroit despite fielding interest for multiple head-coaching positions this hiring cycle, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.
news

Steelers hiring ex-Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as new offensive coordinator

The Steelers are hiring ex-Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as the new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Chiefs to wear home red uniforms in Super Bowl LVIII; 49ers to wear white

The Super Bowl LVIII uniform matchup is set. The Kansas City Chiefs will wear their home red uniforms on Feb. 11 when they take on the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, who will wear their road whites.
news

Dan Campbell admits error on Lions' third-and-goal run, burnt timeout in final possession of loss to 49ers

Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed his regret of calling a third-down run and burning a timeout thereafter in Detroit's final possession versus the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. 