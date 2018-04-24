Saquon Barkley goes sneaker shopping with Complex

In two days, Saquon Barkley's life will change forever when his name is called at the 2018 NFL Draft. Despite his busy schedule, the top running back prospect squeezed in some time to appear on the latest episode of Complex's Sneaker Shopping. The Bronx-born RB met up with Joe La Puma at Flight Club in New York to talk about meeting Jay Z, his favorite sneakers, and his plans for the future.