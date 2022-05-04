Around the NFL

Saquon Barkley 'glad' Giants drafted Evan Neal, who shocked him at first glance

Published: May 04, 2022 at 10:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Saquon Barkley has another season ahead of him to prove he can still be a star running back for the Giants, and he's received some impressive help.

Barkley has a new tackle to clear the way for him in Alabama product and seventh-overall pick Evan Neal. The running back has already processed the shock value of Neal's 6-foot-7, 337-pound stature.

"Evan Neal, he's a physical specimen," Barkley said Tuesday, via the New York Daily News. "He came for the draft top-30 visit. All the draft people kinda were by my locker. He was there and I was like, oh my God, who is that?

"I saw him and was like I would not be mad if we would pick him up. I didn't know he was gonna drop that far (to No. 7 overall), but great. I'm glad he's on our team."

It's no secret the Giants have needed offensive line help for quite some time. They spent a 2020 first-round selection on Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas, signed two veteran interior blockers in Mark Glowinski and Jon Feliciano, and used their second of two first-rounders on Neal.

New York spent the first on the best player available: Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Two picks later, the Giants secured a tackle who some saw as the best in the 2022 class.

"They're great talents," he said. "I'm excited especially selfishly as a running back, when you get a 6-7, 350-pound lineman helping you out -- but not just myself, the quarterback, too, and our offense in general."

The last part is important to note for Barkley. New York hasn't adequately protected Daniel Jones in recent seasons, hindering his development and ability to prove he can become the Giants' long-term quarterback. Shoring up the line had to be priority No. 1 for new Giants general manager Joe Schoen, even if the pick came after Thibodeaux.

Neal's addition matters for more than Jones. Like Jones, Barkley is entering the final year of his rookie deal, but he's had even worse injury luck than Jones in recent years and is far from a proven commodity at this point in his career.

He and Jones will both hope the Giants' offseason moves -- starting with Neal -- will help reverse their fortunes. If anything, Neal certainly owns a room as soon as he walks into it. We'll see if he can turn his stature into success for New York.

Related Content

news

Giants excited to get Kadarius Toney involved in offense after rumors of shopping WR

Just a week ago, Kadarius Toney seemed to be on his way out of New York. Now, the Giants' new leadership duo of general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll sound eager to include Toney in their plans for 2022.

news

NFL announces five games for 2022 International Series

The NFL announced the matchups for the five regular-season games of the 2022 International Series, including a Seahawks-Buccaneers contest on Nov. 13 at 9:30 am. ET at Allianz Arena -- home of FC Bayern Munich -- which marks the league's first regular-season game ever in Germany.

news

Texans HC Lovie Smith's plan for Derek Stingley Jr.: 'Go up against every opponent's No. 1 receiver'

The selection of LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. at No. 3 overall was stunning to many, but Houston head coach Lovie Smith had a plan in mind, which he let his newest CB know about in a moment caught by NFL Films.

news

Giants HC Brian Daboll on what he wants out of Daniel Jones: 'I want him to not be afraid of consequences and pull the trigger'

A huge season lies ahead for Giants QB Daniel Jones, and new head coach Brian Daboll believes Danny Dimes being "himself" and not worrying about the "consequences" will help in his development.

news

Titans' Ryan Tannehill 'shocked' by A.J. Brown trade, doesn't think it's his job to mentor Malik Willis

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill gave his thoughts on the team drafting QB Malik Willis and trading away WR A.J. Brown.

news

NFL announces hiring of 10 new on-field officials for 2022 season

The NFL announced on Tuesday the hiring of 10 new on-field game officials for the 2022 season.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 3

The Steelers are bolstering their defensive backfield with a veteran safety from the NFC. Damontae Kazee signed a one-year deal with the club after stints with the Falcons and Cowboys.

news

Mike Hilton: Bengals out to 'get the respect we deserve' following run to Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton said Tuesday that the team's goal following Super Bowl LVI is to prove that their playoff run didn't happen by accident.

news

Colts QB Matt Ryan: 'A pretty good chance' I'm still with Falcons if not for Deshaun Watson pursuit

Now with the Colts, Matt Ryan recently revealed how the significant change in his career and life unfolded, and there's no doubt it was directly related to the Falcons' pursuit of Deshaun Watson.

news

Falcons signing DT Grady Jarrett to three-year contract extension

The Atlanta Falcons agreed to terms with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on a three-year extension worth up to $51 million. Jarrett's new deal lowers his cap number for the 2022 season.

news

Troy Hill admits he frequently compared Browns to Rams, yearned for return to L.A.

Troy Hill's one-year absence from the Rams is over. The defensive back is happy to return to Los Angeles via trade after one season in Cleveland, telling reporters he feels like he missed out on winning a Super Bowl.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW