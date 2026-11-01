NFL Network: Eagles won't trade RB Saquon Barkley ahead of Nov. 10 deadline

As the Eagles' losses continue to pile up, the Nov. 10 trade deadline nears, begging the question: Will Philadelphia sell its stars?

If general manager Howie Roseman is willing to wheel and deal in the coming weeks, at least one major name won't be on the move.

The Eagles will not be trading former Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

Barkley is under contract through the 2028 season in Philadelphia, making him an attractive trade piece, but the Eagles are set to retain the star running back amid what is turning out to be a lost season.