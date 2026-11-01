NFL Network: Eagles won't trade RB Saquon Barkley ahead of Nov. 10 deadline
As the Eagles' losses continue to pile up, the Nov. 10 trade deadline nears, begging the question: Will Philadelphia sell its stars?
If general manager Howie Roseman is willing to wheel and deal in the coming weeks, at least one major name won't be on the move.
The Eagles will not be trading former Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
Barkley is under contract through the 2028 season in Philadelphia, making him an attractive trade piece, but the Eagles are set to retain the star running back amid what is turning out to be a lost season.
RELATED CONTENT
While Philly has stumbled to a 2-5 start due to a confluence of poor play, injuries, a retirement and trades, Barkley has underperformed in his five games played, while missing two games with a hamstring injury. The 29-year-old RB has tallied 244 yards and a touchdown on 43 carries in those appearances, topping out at 80 yards from scrimmage in a game.
Barkley's most recent appearance on Monday night against Dallas was cut short due to a back issue that resulted from compensating for the hamstring injury that held him out the previous two games. Barkley logged just nine snaps, picking up 71 yards on nine touches.
The Eagles RB said his hamstring "came out great" after the game, but Barkley missed most of practice this week before returning on Friday. He is off the injury report for Sunday night's game against Washington.
The Eagles have already participated in a trade this season, sending center Cam Jurgens to Baltimore earlier this month. Other players possibly at risk of being dealt by Nov. 10 are tight end Dallas Goedert, linebacker Zack Baun and defensive lineman Moro Ojomo.
Barkley, however, is staying put, as Roseman and the Eagles look to rebuild on the fly as their season spirals out of control.
Barkley and Philly take on the Commanders (1-4-1) at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.