Saquon Barkley buys home for his parents

Published: Jun 27, 2018 at 07:31 AM

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 27, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Prior to the draft, whenever Saquon Barkley was asked what he'd buy first after making it to the NFL, the 21-year-old said a house for his parents.

On Tuesday night, the rookie RB revealed that he made good on that promise.

2. Do not try this at home (unless you enjoy face-planting and embarrassment).

3. Remember that time a QB beaned Bill Belichick? Yeah, me neither. It happened though.

4. Nick Foles' book, Believe It: My Journey of Success, Failure, and Overcoming the Odds, hit stands this week.

5. On Wednesday morning, Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins treated over 50 kids to a workout at Hermann Park in Houston.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Did a 'Call of Duty' game reveal this free agent's plans?

A hot mic might've leaked Rashaad Coward's new Steelers deal a little too early. 
news

Watch Bill Belichick shave his whole head for charity

Patriots LB Brandon King gave his legendary coach a big buzzcut to benefit Boston's Children's Hospital
news

Texas Tech is already recruiting Patrick Mahomes' daughter

Sterling Mahomes might be the first two-week-old with a letter of intent for a full athletic scholarship. 
news

When will Aaron Rodgers guest host 'Jeopardy!?'

The Packers QB reportedly has his quiz show hosting dates set.
news

Alvin Kamara won Drew Brees' son his fantasy league

Eleven-year-old Baylen Brees can thank No. 41 after a historic six-touchdown fantasy performance.
news

Every hidden Baker Mayfield press conference reference so far this season

The Browns QB will step up to the podium and drop an Easter egg or two or six. Here are the ones we've caught. 
news

The NFL's best origin story belongs to Younghoe Koo

Atlanta's kicker is having an unbelievable season. Even more unbelievable? How far he came to get here. 
news

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship drops bars in 2018 rap single 

Volume up. You'll want to hear this flow from the glasses-wearing Georgia product with the golden leg.
news

Official Rules: Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert Jersey Giveaway

The Checkdown is giving away Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert jerseys before their Week 10 showdown.
news

Chiefs tackle Mitchell Schwartz makes one amazing pizza

The Chiefs' star tackle is as good at making pizza as he is at blocking defenders. Try his recipe today.
news

LeBron James considered football during 2011 NBA lockout

Would Lakers star LeBron James dominate football, too? We nearly found out in 2011. 
news

Try Whitney Mercilus' amazing burger recipe

Houston Texans LB Whitney Mercilus kicks off The Checkdown's Sunday Cooking series with a mouthwatering burger you need to try. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW