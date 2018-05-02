Saquon Barkley best set up for success on road to greatness

Los Angeles Chargers S Derwin James -- Who would know how to use a Kam Chancellor-like player the best at the next level? Somebody who's coached the possible future Hall of Fame safety before, like, say, Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley (who was the Seahawks' DC from 2009-2012). The Chargers have a veteran secondary, which should mask any growing pains James could face in his rookie season, and Bradley's scheme should allow him to thrive.