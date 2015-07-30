Around the NFL

Santonio Holmes works out for Cincinnati Bengals

Published: Jul 30, 2015
Chris Wesseling

Santonio Holmes is back on the football radar.

The Super Bowl XLIII hero is one of three free-agent wide receivers working out for the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, reports NFL Media's Rand Getlin.

Joining Holmes are David Nelson and Greg Little, the latter having caught six passes in six games with the Bengals last season.

Still just 31 years old, Holmes has become an NFL afterthought following a Lisfranc injury and character concerns that forced an end to his ill-fated Jets career in 2013.

After waiting until mid-August to land a job with the Bears last summer, Holmes managed just eight catches for 67 yards in nine games.

Nelson, 28, caught eight passes for 65 yards in six games with the Jets last season.

He recently denounced NFL teams for snubbing him due to the time he spends on charity work.

"They don't think my head's in the game, but it's all guesswork," Nelson wrote. "Perception isn't always reality, and that's the case here. These coaches and owners don't know me, and they don't have any interest in changing that."

No matter which receiver the Bengals add, expectations should be low.

A.J. Green, Marvin Jones and Mohamed Sanu are locked in as the top three receivers, with tight end Tyler Eifert and receiving back Giovani Bernard also high in the passing-game pecking order.

UPDATE:If Holmes is to make a comeback this season, it looks as though it won't be as a member of the Bengals. Greg Little signed a 1-year deal with Cincinnati, according to NFL Media's Rand Getlin.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Tom Brady's four-game suspension and Eric Berry's comeback.

