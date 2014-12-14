Santana Moss ejected after RGIII TD overturned

After a Robert Griffin III touchdown run was reviewed and ruled a fumble and touchback on the final play of the half, an irate Moss confronted game officials and had to be separated by teammates. The veteran wide receiver was flagged twice for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected.
Moss was tossed for what referee Jeff Triplette described as "very, very inappropriate language that was derogatory towards the official," per Newsday's Tom Rock.
The play had more negative consequences for Washington in the third quarter. As a result of the penalties, the ball was spotted on the Redskins' 35-yard line for the second-half kickoff. Giants kicker Josh Brown perfectly executed an onside kick, and New York, of course, recovered at Washington's 17-yard line. The Giants would kick a field goal to tie the score at 10 and ultimately win the contest 24-13.
