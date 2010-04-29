Santa Clara could host Super Bowl if 49ers get new stadium

NEW YORK -- If the San Francisco 49ers get a new stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., they could host a future Super Bowl.
The NFL Super Bowl Advisory Committee says it supports the plan to build the stadium in Santa Clara and will encourage a Super Bowl bid there.
Recent successful bids by Detroit, Arizona, North Texas, Indianapolis, and New Orleans all had new or substantially renovated stadiums as the cornerstone.
The Super Bowl Advisory Committee manages the bidding process for awarding the game. The 32 team owners vote on the site; the next such vote takes place in May for the 2014 game, with Tampa, Miami and East Rutherford, N.J., in the running.
The Super Bowl has not been played in California since 2003 when the Super Bowl was held in San Diego.
