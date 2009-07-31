Sans Favre, Vikings focus on QB competition between Jackson, Rosenfels

Rosenfels has seemed less at ease with all the speculation surrounding the team's high-profile pursuit of the NFL's career leading passer and all the questions about his feelings that came with it. The Vikings confirmed their interest in Favre a little more than two months after the trade with the Texans for Rosenfels was consummated, an unsettling development for a native Iowan excited to compete for a starting job with the closest NFL team to where he grew up.