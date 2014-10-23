Sanders, Manning power Broncos to victory

DENVER -- Emmanuel Sanders waited six long weeks to join the list of players who have caught a touchdown pass from Peyton Manning. Now, he has four in less than a week.
Manning and Sanders connected for a trio of touchdowns Thursday night in the Denver Broncos' 35-21 victory over the San Diego Chargers.
With the Chargers' banged-up secondary double-teaming red-hot receiver Demaryius Thomas, Sanders caught TD throws of 2, 31 and 3 yards. The last one followed Chris Harris Jr.'s interception of a flustered Philip Rivers.
Rookie running back Juwan Thompson added two TD runs as the Broncos (6-1) tightened their grip on the AFC West over the Chargers (5-3), who lost their second straight game.
Manning finished 25 of 35 for 286 yards. Sanders caught nine passes for 120 yards, and Ronnie Hillman added 109 yards on 20 carries.
Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press