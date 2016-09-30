Around the NFL

Sanders: Broncos receivers don't mind being 'divas'

Published: Sep 30, 2016 at 02:37 AM

The Broncos' wide receiving corps have embraced their inner "diva."

"Hey, one thing, I don't mind being a diva," Emmanuel Sanders said jokingly, via ESPN. "I am a diva. I am a diva. I like winning ballgames, I like catching passes. Every wide receiver in the world likes to catch passes; every wide receiver in the world likes to put up points. After that game when the defense scored two touchdowns and you're looking and (cornerback Aqib) Talib has more touchdowns (than you) and the defense is holding us down, we're looking at ourselves and saying offensively that we have to step it up."

Sanders added Demaryius Thomas is a "country diva."

His words come a week after the tandem made some pointed remarks about the team's offense. Though Sanders and Thomas were happy to be 2-0, the plodding offense run by newly minted starting quarterback Trevor Siemian didn't exactly fill out their stat sheets. Sanders had 16 targets, eight catches and 88 yards after a pair of games and Thomas had nine catches for 138 yards.

Fast forward to Week 4 preparation and both are among the top 30 in total yards. Both reached the 100-yard plateau and the end zone in last week's win over the Bengals.

It was a moment of great relief across the board in Denver and proves several things about this team that we might not have expected to this point: The Broncos can put up yardage through the air, head coach Gary Kubiak can create mismatches and Siemian isn't shying away from increased responsibility week after week.

Some younger quarterbacks -- think Mark Sanchez during the Plaxico Burress/Santonio Holmes era -- tend to wilt a bit when big name superstar receivers start demanding the ball more. It can scramble their reads and force them into ugly looks they may not have considered otherwise.

While Siemian is not perfect, that doesn't seem to be the case developing in Denver.

So for now, there is nothing wrong with a couple of divas hanging around.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel urges Tua Tagovailoa to apply 'whooping' vs. Ravens to winning AFC East

In a disastrous loss to the Ravens, the Dolphins did not lose their chance to become AFC East champions, which was a message and goal set forth before the game went final.
news

Georgia All-American TE Brock Bowers announces intention to enter 2024 NFL Draft

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers announced he intends to forgo an additional season of eligibility and enter the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

League sends video to teams regarding players with ineligible numbers reporting as eligible 

The NFL on Tuesday sent a memo to clubs regarding players reporting as eligible, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Jonathan Gannon: 'No doubt' Kyler Murray is Cardinals' franchise QB

Heading into the regular-season finale, Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon says there's "no doubt" quarterback Kyler Murray is his starting signal-caller beyond this season.
news

Panthers' David Tepper fined $300K for unacceptable conduct; owner says he regrets behavior

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper on Tuesday was fined $300,000 for unacceptable conduct during Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

RB Dalvin Cook, Jets mutually agree to part ways 

Four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook and the New York Jets have mutually agreed to part ways, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per Cook's agency. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 17 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 17 game of the 2023 season.
news

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says focus for season finale is on Jets, not future in New England

As the New England Patriots (4-12) prepare for their season finale against the New York Jets, Bill Belichick is taking it one week at a time with his team -- and not focused on the status of his coaching future.
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett rips rumor that he refused to be backup in Week 17 vs. Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has fired back at the suggestion that he refused to be the backup quarterback last week. Speaking from the locker room on Tuesday, Pickett said he was inactive during Sunday's win over the Seattle Seahawks because he wasn't medically cleared.
news

DeMeco Ryans ahead of win-and-in Week 18: Texans, Colts 'completely different' teams from Week 2 bout 

Saturday night's win-and-in matchup between the 9-7 Houston Texans and 9-7 Indianapolis Colts is a rematch of a division tilt that took place all the way back in Week 2. Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said on Monday that the two clubs are "completely different" from September.
news

'Healthy' Derek Carr hitting stride as Saints push for spot in NFC playoffs

The New Orleans Saints continue to cling to their postseason chances ahead of Week 18's bout with the Atlanta Falcons, thanks to the play of their defense and recent run from quarterback Derek Carr.