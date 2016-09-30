Sanders: Broncos receivers don't mind being 'divas'

"Hey, one thing, I don't mind being a diva," Emmanuel Sanders said jokingly, via ESPN. "I am a diva. I am a diva. I like winning ballgames, I like catching passes. Every wide receiver in the world likes to catch passes; every wide receiver in the world likes to put up points. After that game when the defense scored two touchdowns and you're looking and (cornerback Aqib) Talib has more touchdowns (than you) and the defense is holding us down, we're looking at ourselves and saying offensively that we have to step it up."