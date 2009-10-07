Sanders, Brackett return to practice, could boost Colts' defense

Published: Oct 07, 2009 at 12:13 PM

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts' defense might finally be getting healthy.

On Wednesday, safety Bob Sanders had his most extensive practice time since training camp started, and linebacker Gary Brackett returned to the field for the first time since spraining his left knee in Week 2 at Miami.

Coach Jim Caldwell wouldn't definitively say if either would play Sunday night against the Tennessee Titans, but the Colts clearly expect Brackett to return this week after releasing backup linebacker Jordan Senn. Brackett wasn't even listed on the team's injury report.

"That's correct," Caldwell said about whether the release of Senn means the return of Brackett. "He (Brackett) is back practicing, and we feel good about where he is."

Brackett's anticipated return should give the Colts (4-0) more versatility and depth against the defending AFC South champs, especially if the Titans (0-4) decide to use the Wildcat formation.

The prospect of getting Sanders back sometime soon is even better news for Indianapolis.

Sanders, the 2007 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, hasn't had any significant practice time since offseason surgery on his right knee. Caldwell said Sanders did some "moving around" in Monday's short, noncontact workout and was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

If Sanders can stay healthy, he would add a big-hitting presence to a Colts defense that has allowed just 73 rushing yards and 27 points over the past two weeks against the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.

"He is ramping up his activity just a little bit," Caldwell said before practice. "He's not in a full practice or anything of that nature."

How soon could Sanders play?

If he sits out this week, Sanders could have essentially three full weeks of practice before Indy's next game Oct. 25 at St. Louis. The Colts have a bye next week.

Three other defensive players sat out Wednesday. Four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Dwight Freeney rested his strained right quadriceps. Cornerbacks Kelvin Hayden (hamstring) and Marlin Jackson (knee) didn't practice, either.

Indy's other big injury concern this week is left tackle Charlie Johnson, who missed the last part of Sunday's game against the Seahawks. Johnson said his MRI showed no structural damage, though Johnson sat out Wednesday and Caldwell wasn't sure whether Johnson would play at Tennessee.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants place TE Darren Waller (hamstring), QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) on injured reserve

The New York Giants have placed Darren Waller and Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday. 
news

Cardinals don't activate QB Kyler Murray off PUP list before Sunday's game against Browns

The Arizona Cardinals did not activate quarterback Kyler Murray off the physically unable to perform list before the deadline for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, putting Clayton Tune in line to make his first career start.
news

Bears, DE Montez Sweat agree to four-year, $98 million extension in new money

The Chicago Bears and defensive end Montez Sweat have agreed to a four-year contract extension with $98 million in new money and $72.9 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The total deal is worth $105 million, per Rapoport. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.