Sanchez's growth could be delayed by lack of time with WRs

Still, Sanchez hasn't played too much catch with Burress or Mason -- or for that matter, Santonio Holmes, the Jets' No. 1 receiver. General manager Mike Tannenbaum said that Sanchez will put in all the time needed, working before and after practice with his receivers, to make sure things are right. But there's no denying the work ahead -- maybe more on Sanchez's part getting the others up to speed since he's been in the system for three seasons.