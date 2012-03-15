Sanchez: OK with Holmes, Jets lost identity

"I don't want to speak for Santonio, but I know I underachieved," Sanchez said. "I think there were some things I could have handled better and with our communication. After the season, we've been in constant communication. It was something where we just kind of smiled. When I first saw him, I was like, Man, this thing really took on a life of his own.' He was like, You're telling me. I've got people, family calling me like, `What's up with your boy? You guys don't like each other anymore?' No, it's not like that. So it got blown out more than it needed to."