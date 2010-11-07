Sanchez leads Jets to OT victory over pesky Lions

Published: Nov 07, 2010 at 07:52 AM

DETROIT -- Mark Sanchez threw a 52-yard pass to Santonio Holmes to set up Nick Folk's 30-yard field goal, lifting the New York Jets to a 23-20 overtime victory over the Lions on Sunday.

Sanchez scored on a quarterback sneak with 2:46 left in regulation and led a nine-play drive that set up Folk's 36-yard kick to send the game into OT.

Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to give Detroit a 10-point lead before re-injuring his right shoulder and leaving the game with 5:19 left.

Lions coach Jim Schwartz gave Sanchez extra time to work with on the game-tying drive when he called a pass on third down and Drew Stanton threw an incompletion, giving the Jets the ball with 1:40 left.

The Jets improved to 6-2; the Lions are 2-6.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens part ways with DC Don 'Wink' Martindale

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh released a statement on Friday announcing the team has parted ways with defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale.
news

49ers' Nick Bosa clears concussion protocols, set to play vs. Packers in Divisional Round

49ers pass rusher ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ has cleared concussion protocols and is set to play versus the Packers in the Divisional Round.
news

Michael F. Florio's 2021 fantasy football lessons learned

Michael F. Florio breaks down what he learned from the 2021 fantasy football season.
news

Titans activate RB Derrick Henry off IR ahead of Divisional Round game vs. Bengals

The Tennessee Titans activated running back Derrick Henry off injured reserve on Friday and is in track to play in the Divisional Round versus the Bengals. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW