Sanchez leads Jets to OT victory over pesky Lions

DETROIT -- Mark Sanchez threw a 52-yard pass to Santonio Holmes to set up Nick Folk's 30-yard field goal, lifting the New York Jets to a 23-20 overtime victory over the Lions on Sunday.
Sanchez scored on a quarterback sneak with 2:46 left in regulation and led a nine-play drive that set up Folk's 36-yard kick to send the game into OT.
Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to give Detroit a 10-point lead before re-injuring his right shoulder and leaving the game with 5:19 left.
Lions coach Jim Schwartz gave Sanchez extra time to work with on the game-tying drive when he called a pass on third down and Drew Stanton threw an incompletion, giving the Jets the ball with 1:40 left.