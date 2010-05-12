Sanchez: Knee rehab on schedule; status for June camp uncertain

Published: May 12, 2010 at 10:08 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez said Wednesday that his rehabilitation from offseason knee surgery is progressing on schedule, but he can't say if he'll be ready to participate in minicamp in June.

Sanchez on Cushing

Mark Sanchez admitted Wednesday that former USC teammate Brian Cushing's four-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance "really kind of blew me away." More ...

Sanchez had a procedure on his left knee Feb. 17 to repair the patella ligament. At a news conference to discuss the Jets' and New York Giants' bid for the 2014 Super Bowl, Sanchez said he recently began jogging and playing catch.

Sanchez has no doubt he'll be ready for training camp in August, but he'll have to wait and see if he can participate in the team's minicamp in mid-June.

"That's the goal," he told reporters. "If it's in the cards, great; if not, then we'll just be smart about it and not rush anything and get ready for camp."

