Sanchez: Jets won't make playoffs unless they play a lot better

Published: Nov 29, 2011 at 06:31 PM

Mark Sanchez says there's "not a chance" the Jets make the playoffs if he and the rest of the team play the way they did in a 28-24 comeback victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The maligned quarterback told WEPN-AM in his weekly appearance Tuesday that New York's postseason hopes will end if he continues to complete less than 50 percent of his passes, as he did Sunday, and the Jets "lose the turnover battle, lose time of possession, all those stats."

Mark Sanchez

"I think we have a great crowd," Leonhard said, according to the New York Daily News. "I think probably for one of the first times I was kind of disappointed. Our starting quarterback gets booed in introductions. As players, you kind of turn to each other and say, 'You know what? I guess we're in this one today by ourselves.'"

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

