Sanchez hopes to return for Broncos OTAs next week

On Monday the Denver Broncos announced Mark Sanchez underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament on his non-throwing thumb. The injury was expected to keep Sanchez out of the start of next week's OTAs.
Not so fast, says Sanchez.
The quarterback said Wednesday he hopes to participate when organized team activities begin next Tuesday, May 24, per the Denver Post.
Given that the procedure took place on his non-throwing hand, it's not a surprise for Sanchez to return earlier than expected. The team could still decide to hold out the presumptive starter for precaution.
It's interesting that Sanchez's desire to practice comes after many analysts believed that Paxton Lynch getting the majority of reps early in OTAs would be a boon for the rookie's progress and could aid Lynch in eventually beating out Sanchez for the starting job.
We'll update you again when Sanchez does or does not actually throw a pass next week.