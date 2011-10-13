San Francisco looks to end the fun and games for Detroit

The San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions are two of the NFL's surprise success stories of 2011, and if not for an improbable overtime win by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, this Sunday's 49ers-Lions clash would feature two 5-0 teams. It's still the weekend's most anticipated game, with fans wondering whether Jim Harbaugh's hard-nosed club can be the first team to hand Matthew Stafford & Co. a loss this season.