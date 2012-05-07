San Francisco crafting plan to let 49ers leave Candlestick in 2014

A San Francisco politician will introduce a plan Tuesday that would give the 49ers the option of leaving their deal with Candlestick Park one year early if their new Santa Clara stadium is ready in 2014.
The team's current stadium deal runs through 2015, but the 49ers want the option of leaving in 2014 if their new 68,500-seat stadium is ready by then. Supervisor Mark Farrell's plan would give the team that option in exchange for a $1 million payment to the city's parks department and a guarantee that the team would make up any losses the city would incur from losing the extra year.
The newspaper also reported that employees at Candlestick would have the right to keep their jobs at the new stadium under the deal, and the team and the city would work together on a bid to bring a Super Bowl to the new stadium as early as 2016.