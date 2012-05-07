San Francisco crafting plan to let 49ers leave Candlestick in 2014

Published: May 07, 2012 at 12:49 AM

A San Francisco politician will introduce a plan Tuesday that would give the 49ers the option of leaving their deal with Candlestick Park one year early if their new Santa Clara stadium is ready in 2014.

The deal has the support of Mayor Ed Lee, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The team's current stadium deal runs through 2015, but the 49ers want the option of leaving in 2014 if their new 68,500-seat stadium is ready by then. Supervisor Mark Farrell's plan would give the team that option in exchange for a $1 million payment to the city's parks department and a guarantee that the team would make up any losses the city would incur from losing the extra year.

The newspaper also reported that employees at Candlestick would have the right to keep their jobs at the new stadium under the deal, and the team and the city would work together on a bid to bring a Super Bowl to the new stadium as early as 2016.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 10 NFL game picks: Falcons top Panthers on Thursday; Cowboys hand Packers sixth straight loss

Who will win tonight's NFC South showdown between the Falcons and Panthers? Are Micah Parsons' Cowboys poised to hand Aaron Rodgers' Packers a sixth(!) straight loss? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 10 game.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL Expands Partnership to Eight Research Universities to Measure On-Field Head Impacts Using Novel Mouthguard Sensors

news

Super Bowl LVII midseason predictions: Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles in title game?

Which teams will be playing for the title at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12? Who'll take home the Lombardi Trophy? Our analysts provide their Super Bowl LVII picks, with five different winners.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE