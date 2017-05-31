San Francisco 49ers working out Leon Hall, Jairus Byrd

Byrd was a high-priced free-agent addition by New Orleans in 2014, but wound up an injury-plagued disappointment who finished last season as the league's 47th-ranked safety, per Pro Football Focus. The 30-year-old backstop was cut by the Saints in February.
The 49ers currently have Eric Reid and Jaquiski Tartt at safety, with the versatile Jimmie Ward also expected to see snaps at the position in 2017.
San Francisco added third-rounder Ahkello Witherspoon to the cornerback room, but training camp will decide who starts among a group that also includes Rashard Robinson, K'Waun Williams and a handful of untested others.