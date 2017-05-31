Around the NFL

San Francisco 49ers working out Leon Hall, Jairus Byrd

Published: May 31, 2017 at 03:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The San Francisco 49ers are taking a gander at a pair of veteran defensive backs.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the team is working out both ex-Bengals and Giants cornerback Leon Hall and former Bills and Saints safety Jairus Byrd on Wednesday, per a source informed of the situation.

The 32-year-old Hall logged 12 regular-season appearances for the Giants last season and held his own in the slot before seeing plenty of action in New York's wild-card loss to Green Bay. He's better known for the nine years of effective action he produced with the Bengals.

Byrd was a high-priced free-agent addition by New Orleans in 2014, but wound up an injury-plagued disappointment who finished last season as the league's 47th-ranked safety, per Pro Football Focus. The 30-year-old backstop was cut by the Saints in February.

The 49ers currently have Eric Reid and Jaquiski Tartt at safety, with the versatile Jimmie Ward also expected to see snaps at the position in 2017.

San Francisco added third-rounder Ahkello Witherspoon to the cornerback room, but training camp will decide who starts among a group that also includes Rashard Robinson, K'Waun Williams and a handful of untested others.

