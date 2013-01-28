San Francisco 49ers were title-ready before Jim Harbaugh joined

"I don't care if you make it to the NFC Championship Game and then lose, you make it into the Super Bowl, win or lose," York continued. "That's this year. What are you gonna do next year? How are you gonna continue to win, continue to improve, continue to stay at the top? And that means you're gonna have to continue to get better. We're not where we want to be. We're competing for it, but this has to be something that's sustained."