San Francisco 49ers training camp: Jim Tomsula era begins

A lot has been written about the loss of Justin Smith, but the "Cowboy" on the field last year clearly wasn't the same from his prime -- playing 60 percent of his snaps, with mostly one arm. Thus, replacing him with former Cardinals stalwart Darnell Dockett is considered an upgrade. Dockett brings the personality (and then some), but also the playmaking creativity rarely seen in a lineman. That is a net win. Meanwhile, a name that's already impressing the coaching staff is rookie tight end Blake Bell. They drafted him 117th overall, and they already have Vernon Davis. But Bell, the former-college quarterback who is still learning the position, could be the future there. One more name to watch: Jaquiski Tartt, a 225-pound safety who'll slide down in the box and cover on third down.