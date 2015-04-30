San Francisco 49ers sign LB Philip Wheeler

The move does little more than add depth to a unit that saw both Patrick Willis and Chris Borland announce their retirements this offseason. Wheeler was released by the Dolphins in March just two seasons after signing a five-year, $26 million deal with Miami.
Spending most of his NFL career as a 4-3 outside linebacker, Wheeler figures to move inside in San Francisco's 3-4 scheme. With NaVorro Bowmanpenciled in as a starter, Wheeler will compete for snaps with Michael Wilhoite, Ahmad Brooks and Nick Moody.
