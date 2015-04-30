Around the NFL

San Francisco 49ers sign LB Philip Wheeler

Apr 30, 2015
Marc Sessler

The San Francisco 49ers have added a body to their depleted cast of linebackers.

The team on Thursday signed linebacker Philip Wheeler to a one-year deal.

The move does little more than add depth to a unit that saw both Patrick Willis and Chris Borland announce their retirements this offseason. Wheeler was released by the Dolphins in March just two seasons after signing a five-year, $26 million deal with Miami.

Spending most of his NFL career as a 4-3 outside linebacker, Wheeler figures to move inside in San Francisco's 3-4 scheme. With NaVorro Bowmanpenciled in as a starter, Wheeler will compete for snaps with Michael Wilhoite, Ahmad Brooks and Nick Moody.

Wheeler's seven-year career also includes stops with the Colts and Raiders. He led the Dolphins in tackles in 2013, but figures more as a two-down run-stuffer in San Francisco. The signing won't stop the Niners from heat seeking more defensive help in the draft.

