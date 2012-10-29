San Francisco 49ers rout Arizona Cardinals behind Alex Smith

Notes: San Francisco C Daniel Kilgore left the game in the first quarter with a concussion. ... Washington had two sacks, giving him eight for the season. ... In its two nationally televised night appearances this season, against St. Louis on a Thursday and San Francisco on Monday, Arizona was outscored 41-6. ... The 49ers improved to 3-1 on the road, winning their last two away from home by a combined 55-3. ... Only Jerry Rice (208), Emmitt Smith (175) and LaDainian Tomlinson (162) have more touchdowns than Moss. ... Justin Smith had two of San Francisco's four sacks. ... The 49ers have a bye this week. The Cardinals are at Green Bay on Sunday.