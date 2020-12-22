49ers QB C.J. Beathard to start Sat. vs. Cardinals; Jimmy Garoppolo's practice window opens

Published: Dec 22, 2020 at 03:16 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The San Francisco 49ers are C.J. Beathard's team for this week.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday his team will start Beathard at quarterback in Saturday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, adding previous starter Nick Mullens will be out with an elbow injury that could require Tommy John surgery. The 49ers are looking at other teams' practice squads to try to add a quarterback for depth behind Beathard, Shanahan added.

As for usual starter ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿, Shanahan said it's unlikely he'll play again this season, despite having his practice window opened. Garoppolo has missed most of the campaign with lower leg issues that have limited him to just six games played in 2020.

Mullens was very up and down in the 10 games he played (eight starts) this season, completing 64.7 percent of his passes for 2,437 yards and a 12-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Mullens turned the ball over three times in San Francisco's Week 15 loss to Dallas, including a crushing interception late in what was a one-score game.

Beathard has seen limited game action in 2020, appearing in four games and completing 62.2 percent of his 45 pass attempts for 332 yards and two touchdowns. He'll get full game action in at least Week 16 and perhaps into Week 17, a span in which Shanahan said his main concern with his injury-riddled 49ers is "trying to field a team here for two more games," via KNBR's Jake Hutchinson.

Related Content

news

Derek Carr (groin) limited at Raiders practice, splits reps with Marcus Mariota

Five days removed from tweaking his groin in front of the nation, Raiders quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ was back at practice Tuesday afternoon, splitting snaps with backup signal-caller ﻿Marcus Mariota.
news

NFL and NFLPA COVID-19 Monitoring Testing Results: Dec. 13 - Dec. 19

news

Raiders TE Darren Waller: Pro Bowl spot 'real satisfying' given past struggles

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller earned a Pro Bowl spot on Monday, and he joined the "Huddle and Flow Podcast" this week to discuss his achievement and what it means to him given his past struggles with addiction.
news

NFL Hot or Not: Titans, Ravens in bloom; Jets fans feel sense of doom

What's hot? The Titans and Ravens rounding into form at just the right time. What's not? The Jets potentially losing by finally winning. Marc Sessler provides his unique interpretation of recent developments across the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW