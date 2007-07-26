San Francisco 49ers preseason primer

What's in store for Gore in 2007?

Don't feel bad if you hadn't heard of Frank Gore before last season. You weren't alone. Gore rushed for 108 yards in the final game of 2005, but not many people figured he would rush for 1,695 yards in 2006. Now there are expectations for Gore to live up to -- and he's got lofty standards for himself. After rushing for 1,695 yards in '06, Gore is aiming for a 2,000-yard season. The 49ers coaching staff also believes in Gore, with plans to give him 20 to 25 attempts per game.