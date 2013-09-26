San Francisco 49ers: Pork, Garlic and Chive Dumplings

Published: Sep 26, 2013

Pork, Garlic and Chive Dumplings

 By Chef Josiah Citrin

Melisse

Yield: About 45 pieces

Ingredients:

For the Dumplings:

6-8 each Large Napa cabbage leaves (rough chopped)

1-2 Tbs. Sea Salt

½ bunch Garlic chives (chopped)

½ cup Water chestnuts (chopped)

2 tsp. Sesame oil

2 tsp. Unseasoned rice wine vinegar

3 Tbs. Soy sauce

1 lb. Fatty ground pork

1 Tbsp Fresh ginger (chopped)

Freshly ground pepper

1 pkg. Round dumpling wrappers

2-3 Tbs Cooking oil

2-4 cup Water

Dumpling Sauce:

½ cup Soy Sauce

2 Tbs. Black Chiangking vinegar (can substitute balsamic vinegar)

2 tsp. Sriracha sauce

2 tsp. Sesame oil

1 Tbsp Fresh ginger (chopped)

2 Tbs. Scallions (chopped)

Method:

The dumplings

  1. Place the cabbage in a large bowl and salt generously with about 1-2 tablespoons of sea salt. Let sit for 10 minutes.
  1. In a separate bowl, mix pork, ginger, garlic chives, water chestnuts, sesame oil, rice wine vinegar and soy sauce. Squeeze Napa cabbage firmly in your hands to remove water. Add to pork mixture and mix well.
  1. Lightly dust a baking sheet with flour. Place dumpling wrapper on a flat surface. Dip your fingers in water, and dab water around the edge of the wrapper. Put small spoonful of filling in the center of the wrapper. Fold together to create a half moon and pinch in the middle. Make two inward pleats at each end of the dumpling on the side of the wrapper facing away from you.
  1. Place on the baking sheet. If you are making ahead you can freeze them at this point.

The sauce

  1. Mix all sauce ingredients together. This may be done in advance.

The cook

  1. In large lidded nonstick sauté pan over moderately high heat, heat 1½ tablespoons vegetable oil until hot but not smoking.
  1. Add eight to 10 dumplings, pleated sides up and sides not touching, and immediately pour in enough cold water to come halfway up sides of dumplings (use care; oil may splatter). .
  1. Cover and cook until liquid is evaporated and bottoms of dumplings are crisp and golden, about eight minutes. Use spatula to loosen and lift edges to check bottoms; replace lid and continue cooking if necessary, checking after one to two minutes.
  1. Transfer dumplings, crisp sides up, to platter and keep warm. Repeat with remaining dumplings.
  1. Serve with sauce.

Enjoy!

