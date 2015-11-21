 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

San Francisco 49ers place QB Colin Kaepernick on IR

Published: Nov 21, 2015 at 05:59 AM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Colin Kaepernick's wayward 2015 season came to a surprising end Saturday.

The San Francisco 49ers announced they placed Kaepernick on injured reserve and promoted quarterback Dylan Thompson to the active roster.

Kaepernick was listed on the team's Week 11 injury report as probable with a left shoulder injury. He hurt the shoulder in Week 4, but started the next four games.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Kaepernick will have surgery on his non-throwing shoulder on either Monday or Tuesday, per a source.

The quarterback was benched in Week 9 in favor of Blaine Gabbert. Coach Jim Tomsula said at the time he wanted Kaepernick to take a step back and breathe. The prevailing thought was Kap had a chance to regain the starting gig.

That chance is now gone and he'll have the rest of the season to watch Gabbert guide the Niners.

The move puts Kaepernick's future in San Francisco in question.

The quarterback signed a team-friendly deal in 2014 that allows the 49ers to walk away from the 28-year-old Kaepernick. His $13.9 million salary for 2016 doesn't become guaranteed until April 1.

Kapernick struggled this season as a pocket passer, lacked accuracy and touch, and his field vision was troubling.

With the team able to walk out on the contract, it's possible we've seen the last of the 2012 breakout star and one-time Super Bowl quarterback in San Francisco.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Cowboys holding open QB2 competition between Joe Milton, Sam Howell

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Rams LT Alaric Jackson arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence early Tuesday morning, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed to NFL.com.

news

Joel Bitonio, All-Pro guard with Browns, retires from NFL after 12 seasons

Seven-time Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday after 12 seasons, all spent with the Cleveland Browns.

news

Falcons quarterbacks coach: No starting QB competition until Michael Penix Jr. fully healthy

In the eyes of Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt, the QB competition between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa has yet to begin.

news

Brian Burns: Giants have a different feel under John Harbaugh, but still 'gotta prove it'

The New York Giants have a much different vibe under new coach John Harbaugh, but veteran pass rusher Brian Burns cautioned that the offseason can be fool's gold.

news

Rams DC on Myles Garrett adapting to scheme: You don't pull Michael Jordan, LeBron James 'out of their comfort zone'

Myles Garrett spent his first nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns in a 4-3 scheme. Now in L.A., the pass rusher will move to an OLB role with the Rams.

news

Report: Chiefs reuniting with CB L'Jarius Sneed on one-year deal worth up to $5 million

Kansas City is playing host to a reunion in June. The Chiefs are signing cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Sneed reuniting with the team comes on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter added.

news

2026 NFL Draft: First-round pick signing tracker

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with NFL.com's tracker.

news

NFL news roundup: Giants LB Abdul Carter twisted his ankle at minicamp

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Kayshon Boutte to attend Patriots minicamp after missing voluntary work amid trade speculation

After staying away from voluntary work, Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte plans to attend mandatory minicamp despite trade speculation.

news

Seahawks' AJ Barner expects 'to be one of best tight ends in league' after Super Bowl season

After a breakout second season that culminated with a touchdown during the Super Bowl, AJ Barner believes he can be "way better" in Year 3.

news

Steelers RB Kaleb Johnson out to prove he's not a bust after rough Year 1 in NFL

Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson rushed for just 69 yards during his rookie campaign and got benched from return duties after a botched kickoff early in 2025.