San Francisco 49ers head teams to watch in offseason workouts

The fallout from Manning's surgery is what will make this offseason program worth watching. On Wednesday, New York signed Josh Freeman -- once thought to be the savior of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before he was cast aside by Greg Schiano and then thrown to the wolves in an ill-fated appearance for the Vikings last year (coincidentally, against the Giants). This is probably more than a camp-arm signing. The Giants ideally want to carry just two quarterbacks this season -- Manning is remarkably durable, having not missed a start since he got the job in the middle of his rookie season -- so Freeman has a chance to resurrect himself if he can beat out Curtis Painter and Ryan Nassib for the backup role. Freeman's swift fall from grace has been stunning; the fact that the market for him took so long to develop is telling. This is his chance to prove that he is still a viable option, that his decline was largely hastened by Schiano and poor handling in Minnesota.