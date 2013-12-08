San Francisco 49ers get revenge, top Seattle Seahawks

Published: Dec 08, 2013 at 12:05 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

The Seattle Seahawks may look unbeatable at home, but they still can't win in San Francisco.

The 49ers, now 9-4, outlasted the Seahawks19-17 Sunday to remind everyone that last season's NFC champions are still a big factor in this season's conference race.

Here's what we learned in this one:

  1. The 49ers' offense has improved steadily in recent weeks. San Francisco scored on four straight first-half possessions where they consistently moved the ball. With the game on the line, the 49ers drove 76 yards in 11 plays before kicking a game-winning field goal.
  1. The Seahawks' defense is outstanding, but occasionally gives up big rushing plays. Frank Gore's 51-yard run during the final drive was a killer. This is the fourth game this season in which Seattle gave up at least 150 rushing yards, including three of the last six games.
  1. San Francisco's rush defense was much better. Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch struggled to find room all afternoon. Seattle's longest run was 11 yards. In a battle of great defenses and conservative offenses, Seattle couldn't keep the chains moving.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the San Francisco 49ers' 19-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks from Week 14 on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

  1. This is why Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is just an MVP candidate if you ignore Peyton Manning. He threw the ball 25 times; Seattle had six drives of 15 yards or less, with four drives failing to gain one yard. Wilson is outstanding, but the passing attack is only a part of why Seattle is a great team.
  1. Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright, who is having a great season, broke a bone in his foot.
  1. This was a bigger win for the 49ers than it was a meaningful loss for Seattle. The Seahawks, now 11-2, should still cruise to the No. 1 seed in NFC. The 49ers, meanwhile, are playing their best football just in time for the playoffs. Rubber match, anyone?

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Defensive All-Rookie Team: Sauce Gardner, Tariq Woolen and Aidan Hutchinson headline my selections

The 2022 NFL Draft had a decidedly defensive feel, with five straight defenders selected right off the bat. So, with one regular season in the books, who performed the best? Kevin Patra provides his Defensive All-Rookie Team.

news

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson: 'Whether it's house money or our money, we're here'

No one expected the Jaguars to be facing the Chiefs in the Divisional Round this weekend. Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday: "Whether it's house money or our money, we're here."

news

Offensive Player Rankings: Offensive All-Rookie Team for the 2022 NFL season

With the 2022 NFL regular season in the books, David Carr selects his Offensive All-Rookie Team. Will Brock Purdy or Kenny Pickett earn the QB spot? Who else makes the list?

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE