San Francisco 49ers get revenge, top Seattle Seahawks

The 49ers, now 9-4, outlasted the Seahawks19-17 Sunday to remind everyone that last season's NFC champions are still a big factor in this season's conference race.
Here's what we learned in this one:
- The Seahawks' defense is outstanding, but occasionally gives up big rushing plays. Frank Gore's 51-yard run during the final drive was a killer. This is the fourth game this season in which Seattle gave up at least 150 rushing yards, including three of the last six games.
- San Francisco's rush defense was much better. Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch struggled to find room all afternoon. Seattle's longest run was 11 yards. In a battle of great defenses and conservative offenses, Seattle couldn't keep the chains moving.
- This is why Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is just an MVP candidate if you ignore Peyton Manning. He threw the ball 25 times; Seattle had six drives of 15 yards or less, with four drives failing to gain one yard. Wilson is outstanding, but the passing attack is only a part of why Seattle is a great team.