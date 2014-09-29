San Francisco 49ers get huge win, but Colin Kaepernick sputters

In addition to strong defense, a potent running game has always been a trademark of Jim Harbaugh's 49ers. We've been wondering aloud where Frank Gore has been to start the year. San Francisco's refusal to feed him the ball in the first three weeks -- when Gore averaged just 12.3 touches per game -- was batty. Since 2012, the Niners are 16-1-1 when Gore logs 17-plus carries. In a related story, Gore pounded Philly for 119 rushing yards on 24 carries, adding a 55-yard catch-and-run score for good measure. Yes, rookie Carlos Hyde is a very promising young back who can spell Gore, but the 31-year-old in the No. 21 jersey is hardly defunct. Given the pass-happy state of today's NFL -- and the Niners' shiny toys at receiver and tight end -- it's easy to see how San Francisco could be tempted to take to the air. But Gore is the bread and butter of this unit; the offense must always go through him.