San Francisco 49ers' fate rests on Colin Kaepernick-led offense

There was a time when the 49ers had enough weapons to make up for such a lack of chemistry on that side of the football. They could rely on a vicious pass rush and a variety of Pro Bowl defenders to win games by scores of 17-13 most Sundays. Without that luxury, they're now looking at the strength of the team being an offense that scored 20 or more points only three times in the final 10 games of 2014. The 49ers have to get back to the simplicity that made them so effective when former head coach Jim Harbaugh was leading this team.