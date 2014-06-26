San Francisco 49ers' Eric Reid knows dangers of dehydration

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- NOLA.com interviewedSan Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid, who said he learned first hand the importance of proper hydration.
- NFL.com interviewed legendary quarterback Joe Montana, who has advised quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning to play as long as they can.
- Former Arizona Cardinals defensive back Aeneas Williams told players at the NFL Rookie Symposium to envision their legacies, the Arizona Republic reported.
- CSN Washington featuredWashington Redskins special teams coach Ben Kotwica and his experience in the military.
- WXIX-TV in Cincinnati featured an NFL Play 60 Character Camp at Paul Brown Stadium, an event that included former Bengals star Anthony Munoz.
- Lou Holtz, former coach and member of the college football Hall of Fame, told The Review in East Liverpool, Ohio, that the sport should remove facemasks to cut down on concussions.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor