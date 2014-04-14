San Francisco 49ers at a crossroads with off-field transgressions

It is entirely possible that nothing -- or not much of anything substantive -- will come of any of these incidents in a court of law, but with each terse "We are aware of the situation" type of statement from the 49ers, more of their time and attention gets diverted from the more routine and pleasant tasks that go into making football teams successful. The Niners certainly have been that -- they are, arguably, the second-best team in the NFL, behind only their hated rival in Seattle -- but with each of those pained phone calls they receive, they must grapple with how to manage headaches as well as they have managed opponents.