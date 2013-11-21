San Francisco 49ers' Ahmad Brooks fined for hit on Drew Brees

Published: Nov 21, 2013 at 03:48 AM

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The Associated Press reported that NFL TV analyst Dan Dierdorf announced his retirement after 30 years in broadcasting and 13 years as a player.
  • The Columbus Dispatch reported that Rep. Joyce Beatty and Rep. Charlie Dent are cosponsors of a bill that threatens to withhold federal funding from colleges that do not require institutions to conduct baseline concussion testing of every athlete who participates in a contact or limited-contact sport.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

