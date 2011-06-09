San Diego hall says it has Heisman that Bush hasn't returned

The mystery of Reggie Bush's Heisman Trophy has been solved. It's in the San Diego Hall of Champions.
Angela LaChica, a vice president with the museum in San Diego's Balboa Park, confirmed to *The Times Picayune* of New Orleans that the trophy is part of the institution's collection.
The whereabouts of the trophy were in question after a Heisman Foundation source told "The Dan Patrick Show" that Bush, who plays for the New Orleans Saints, had not returned the trophy as he said he would.
Bush won the Heisman in 2005 while at USC, but his name was removed last year from the foundation's list of winners after allegations that the star running back from San Diego received improper benefits, and he said he would return the trophy. USC, which lost scholarships, was banned from bowl appearances for two years, and stripped of its 2004 Bowl Championship Series national championship and 2005 Orange Bowl appearance following an NCAA investigation, has returned its copy of the Heisman.
Neither the NCAA nor the BCS have the power to force Bush to return the trophy.
LaChica said arrangements to return the Heisman to Bush or his family were being made.