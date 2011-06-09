 Skip to main content
Advertising

San Diego hall says it has Heisman that Bush hasn't returned

Published: Jun 09, 2011 at 12:23 PM

The mystery of Reggie Bush's Heisman Trophy has been solved. It's in the San Diego Hall of Champions.

Angela LaChica, a vice president with the museum in San Diego's Balboa Park, confirmed to *The Times Picayune* of New Orleans that the trophy is part of the institution's collection.

The whereabouts of the trophy were in question after a Heisman Foundation source told "The Dan Patrick Show" that Bush, who plays for the New Orleans Saints, had not returned the trophy as he said he would.

Bush won the Heisman in 2005 while at USC, but his name was removed last year from the foundation's list of winners after allegations that the star running back from San Diego received improper benefits, and he said he would return the trophy. USC, which lost scholarships, was banned from bowl appearances for two years, and stripped of its 2004 Bowl Championship Series national championship and 2005 Orange Bowl appearance following an NCAA investigation, has returned its copy of the Heisman.

Neither the NCAA nor the BCS have the power to force Bush to return the trophy.

LaChica said arrangements to return the Heisman to Bush or his family were being made.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Feb. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

New Titans DC Dennard Wilson aims to cultivate an 'attacking defense' in Tennessee

During his introductory news conference this week, Titans DC Dennard Wilson said he wants mold an "attacking defense" that struggled to force turnovers in 2023. 
news

Micah Parsons hopes Cowboys get 'nasty interior' lineman, would give Tony Pollard 'another shot'

Amid a weekend that included winning MVP of the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, Micah Parsons delved further into the type of player the Cowboys lacked last season, touched on his own contract status and evaluated Tony Pollard's place as Dallas' RB1.
news

Chiefs OL Nick Allegretti on pain of torn UCL during Super Bowl: 'I was probably playing at about a five'

Nick Allegretti played 79 offensive snaps for the Chiefs in the regular season. The backup offensive lineman logged 79 offensive snaps in Super Bowl LVIII for Kansas City, too, only the majority came with a torn UCL.