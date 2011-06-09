San Diego hall says it has Heisman that Bush hasn't returned

Bush won the Heisman in 2005 while at USC, but his name was removed last year from the foundation's list of winners after allegations that the star running back from San Diego received improper benefits, and he said he would return the trophy. USC, which lost scholarships, was banned from bowl appearances for two years, and stripped of its 2004 Bowl Championship Series national championship and 2005 Orange Bowl appearance following an NCAA investigation, has returned its copy of the Heisman.