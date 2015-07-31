San Diego Chargers training camp: Woodhead impresses

1) As NFL Media's Albert Breer wrote recently from Redskins' camp, it's difficult to give teams and players a fair evaluation when they're still not wearing pads. That said, our trip to San Diego wouldn't be worth the gas money if we didn't check in on first-round RB Melvin Gordon. The Chargers spent much of Friday's practice working from the shotgun and used Danny Woodhead in those sets almost exclusively (more on Woodhead below). Gordon thus worked with backup Kellen Clemens and the second offensive line. The unit showed some rust. Gordon was tripped up multiple times in the backfield and did not provide many doses of the backfield vision that got him drafted where he was. I can't restate this enough, though: Nobody was wearing pads, which among other things meant that Gordon didn't get to show off his tackle-breaking ability. Another note: Coming off a highly scrutinized drop (yes, just one drop) in Thursday's opening practice, Gordon showed solid hands on Friday in individual drills and made most of his catches away from his chest. During some breaks in the second hour, he worked on his catching mechanics with assistants. By my eye, no drops.